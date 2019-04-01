Arc flash is the explosive release of energy triggered by a phase-to-phase or phase-to-ground short circuit. When an arc flash event occurs, air becomes a conductor and carries electric current with potentially lethal results for workers and equipment. This white paper looks at the dangers and causes of arc flash and what can be done to prevent it in work environments.

Learn several dangerous arc flash misconceptions

Find out about NFPA 70E and IEEE 1584 standards for workplace electrical safety

Discover how Rittal’s TS 8 series of enclosures serves as a viable arc flash solution

Knowledge is power and workplace safety is a planned solution, not a lucky accident. Keep your plant or facility and employees safe via this complementary white paper.

