For more than 40 years the most common decision for system grounding is to specify, install and operate a 3 phase 4 wire electrical system. This decision allows for the use of single phase loads and addressed the safety concern that transient over-voltages in 3 phase 3 wire delta system were causing equipment burndowns and fires. This decision has come with 2 distinct and unintended consequences – process interruptions due to ground faults (not a concern with 3 phase 3 wire systems) and arcing faults that lead to equipment damage and workplace injuries. Both of these unintended consequences can be addressed through changing the electrical system to a 3 phase 3 wire high resistance grounded system. This paper discussed why this makes sense, what to consider and what benefits can be expected from improved reliability, lower maintenance costs, reduced risk from arc flash or shock.

