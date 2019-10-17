It’s easy to go with what you know when it comes to electrical conduit options. PVC-coated steel conduit and fiberglass conduit have different properties, but many of the same uses. Fiberglass conduit is no longer the new kid on the block and its uses have changed dramatically in the last 10 years. Still there are misconceptions about this corrosion-resistant, lightweight product.



In this eBook you will learn:

What the five myths are and uncover the real truths behind them

How buying into these myths could be costing you money

How debunking the myths can lead to a smoother project overall

How Champion Fiberglass provided solutions in projects from wastewater treatment to chemical plants to transportation

How to gain peace of mind and develop a comfort level to spec fiberglass conduit for your next project

Download the eBook.

Sponsored by: