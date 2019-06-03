Data centers are vital elements of our modern world, securely facilitating delivery of the most valued commodity today, our data. They house assorted bandwidth-intensive devices, like blade servers, storage systems, virtualization appliances and backup devices connected by a significant volume of networked cabling and electrical wiring. Characteristics like lack of burn-through, low coefficient of friction, and fault resistance make fiberglass conduit elbows an ideal solution to protect data center infrastructure. Moreover, fiberglass conduit is cost effective, lighter, easier to handle and transport, and less labor intensive to install than traditional alternatives.

