To keep workers safe on the job, you need to know the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) while also ensuring that it is worn. However, choosing the right garments for your industry or work environment requires additional knowledge on fabric types, such as inherent and treated. In this white paper, we discuss the key differences between, as well as the science behind, inherent and treated fabrics. You’ll also learn five questions to consider when specifying FR fabrics for your protective garments.

Sponsored By: