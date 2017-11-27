Menu
Electric Vehicle Charging Association Releases its 2017 State of the Charge Report

The Electric Vehicle Charging Association (EVCA), Sacramento, CA, recently released its 2017 “State of the Charge” report, which is available at www.evassociation.org. A press release announcing the availability of the new report said some of the big achievements and news in the electric vehicle industry over the past two years include Volkswagen’s $800 million investment in EV charging infrastructure in California as part of its larger emissions-cheating settlement; Chargepoint’s acquisition of GE’s EV charging network; and the development of the West Coast Electric Highway connecting Washington, Oregon, and California with DC fast charging stations along Interstate 5 and other major roadways.

EVAC’s State of the Charge report said total EV sales in the U.S. have reached almost 700,000 and could soar to a fleet of up to 7 million by 2025, and that the U.S. has a network of more than 50,990 public and private charging outlets, up from 34,151 in 2015. The report also said California has the lion’s share of the national EV market with more than 295,500 EVs on the road, a 42% share of national sales and that public and private charging outlets in California total 15,930, with eight of the top 10 U.S. cities for DC fast charging networks being in the state.

