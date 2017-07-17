Menu
The Willis Tower peaks above the Chicago Skyline Getty Images
Lightfair International 2018 Call for Speakers Now Open

Deadline is Aug. 11, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Lightfair International 2018 is seeking top professionals from a broad spectrum of industries to submit ideas to share their expertise and experience. The Call for Speakers is open from July 11-Aug. 11, 2017 (ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 11). The 2018 conference is scheduled to take place May 8-10 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

For those interested in presenting ideas, the submission process can be done online in five steps:

  1. Select a focus area for your course.
  2. Choose the best course type/length for your content.
  3. Determine the level and audience for your participants.
  4. Write a course description of 650 characters max.
  5. Quickly meet all of the requirements for submission.

For more information, visit http://www.lightfair.com.

