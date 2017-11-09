Coalition Formed to Advance Zero Energy Buildings in Oregon

A group of Oregon-based organizations has formed a coalition to advance the rapid adoption of zero energy building standards in the state of Oregon. A zero energy home or commercial building generates as much energy as it consumes over the course of a year through renewable resources. The founding members of the Oregon Zero Energy Buildings Coalition are Earth Advantage, Climate Solutions, New Buildings Institute, NW Energy Coalition, International Living Future Institute, and the Zero Energy Project.

The formation of the Oregon Zero Energy Buildings Coalition coincides with the recent announcement by Governor Kate Brown of an executive order focused on accelerating energy efficiency in new homes and commercial buildings, along with other carbon reduction strategies.

For newly constructed homes, the executive order stipulates that by 2024 state energy codes will require energy performance that is equivalent to U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready standards.

For commercial buildings, the executive order stipulates accelerating energy-efficiency standards and requires that new state-owned buildings must be designed to operate as carbon-neutral buildings starting in 2022.

The Oregon Zero Energy Buildings Coalition provided technical and policy advice and consultation to the governor's office on the executive order.