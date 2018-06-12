Virginia Teen Recovering After Lake Shock from Dock Wiring

A Virginia teenager was shocked last week due to faulty dock wiring at Smith Mountain Lake, VA, after grabbing a chain that was touching the water, according to location television station WSET. The 17-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital and released in good condition.

The station reported that the teen fell into the lake and was pulled out by a friend, and cited local officials saying the shock came from faulty wiring at an older boat dock.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been marking the coming of summer with reminders about the risks of electric shock drowning and a pair of tentative interim amendments clarifying and refining the parts of the National Electrical Code that pertain to piers, marinas, boat launches and docking facilities.