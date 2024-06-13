Construction Input Prices Decrease in May for the First Time Since December

Construction input prices decreased 0.9% in May compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index. Nonresidential construction input prices decreased 0.8% for the month.

Overall construction input prices are 2.1% higher than a year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices are 2.2% higher. Prices decreased in 2 of the 3 energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices were down 8.7%, while unprocessed energy materials prices decreased 6.6%. Natural gas prices were up by 1.7%.