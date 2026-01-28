Embracing the Power of AI and AR for Time Savings and Workflow Optimization

In the current electrical construction market, contractors are under pressure to complete more work in less time with fewer resources. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into their workflows, digital technologies, and processes, they can minimize labor hours and expedite tasks in the field and the office.

While skilled and well-trained workers — from electricians to electrical engineers to plant technicians — will always be in demand to get the work done, AI and AR can assist these employees by streamlining processes. For example, by using AI and AR, workers can shift from spending excessive time on mundane tasks to other work that has a more significant impact on the contractor’s schedule or bottom line.

