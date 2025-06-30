Established in 1901, Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) has served as the technical authority for electrical professionals who design, construct, and maintain electrical systems for all types of businesses and industries for more than 120 years.

Our readers are consulting electrical engineers in private practice; electrical contractors with in-house engineers, designers, estimators, and project managers; and plant facility personnel working in industrial/manufacturing plants and/or commercial and institutional facilities. Our mission is to educate, inform, and enlighten our audience to help ensure the next generation of electrical professionals is not only technically prepared to design, build, and maintain the electrical equipment of tomorrow but also to efficiently manage, troubleshoot, maintain, operate, and protect these systems.

How to interact with EC&M

EC&M magazine

E-newsletters

Podcasts

If you’re interested in podcasts and listening to EC&M on the go, tune in to our two podcasts, “EC&M On Air” or “Code Conversations.”

Social Media

EC&M is active on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, featuring content from Trevor Ottmann, EC&M’s Everyday Electrician™, who shares clips of unique job-site situations, best practices, and what it’s like to be an electrical contractor. Also, follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Videos

We regularly post video content to both our YouTube channel and EC&M website, including monthly Tech Talks with Randy Barnett, CESCP; bimonthly Moving Violations with Electrical Inspector and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc; and a variety of other videos featuring subject matter experts across a wide range of topics.

Webinars

EC&M regularly hosts webinars featuring top subject matter experts. Sign up to watch and participate live, or view past webinars you may have missed.

Power Lists

30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars

Since 2018, EC&M has recognized young electrical professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty, especially when it comes to innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. This annual recognition program, which runs in our July print issue and online, is a testament to the incredible young staff working in electrical design firms, electrical contracting companies, and facilities/plants. Nominations are accepted via a web form every January through mid-April. Contact Ellen Parson with questions.

Top 40 Electrical Design Firms

Each year, EC&M reveals its "Top 40 Electrical Design Firms" listing based on an annual proprietary survey. Electrical firms are then ranked by electrical design revenue earned in the prior year. The special report associated with this list offers insight into the most successful firms with background information that solidifies their position as key players in the market. The report also reveals trends that are most likely to shape the business climate now and in the near future, such as skilled worker shortages, tariffs and trade policies, and supply chain challenges.

This survey goes out in early March every year, and the results are published in our June print issue and online. For more information or to get on the email list to receive this survey, contact Ellen Parson.

Top 50 Electrical Contractors

Each year, EC&M releases its Top 50 Electrical Contractors ranking based on annual revenue data for the nation's largest electrical contractors in the United States, determined from our annual proprietary survey results. Analyzing shifting vertical market segments, worker shortage challenges, supply chain issues/tariffs, material prices, and economic trends, this special report lays a foundation for industry stakeholders to reference as a guide to the most important areas that affect the electrical industry the most.

This survey goes out in early June every year, and the results are published in our September print issue and online. For more information or to get on the email list to receive this survey, contact Ellen Parson.

Product of the Year Awards Competition

The EC&M Product of the Year competition was established in 2000 to honor excellence in new product development in the electrical industry. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products of the past year and recognizes the talent and commitment of the people involved in product development — from concept through sales and marketing. EC&M is proud to bestow these awards on inventive products that help electrical professionals do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Products eligible for the 2026 Product of the Year content will be those introduced to the market between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The online submission portal opens every fall, and submissions are due in late January. The category winners, as well as all product entries, are featured in a special supplement that accompanies our May print issue and is featured online.

Meet the EC&M team

Editorial

Sales

Contribute to EC&M

Interested in contributing content to EC&M? We welcome original, non-promotional articles for consideration across any of our editorial categories/formats.

Product News

