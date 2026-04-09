2.5 Weeks Or 8: AI's Impact on Electrical Modeling Timelines

VDC teams are modeling more conduit than ever, but hiring more people is getting harder and harder. This case study follows C&R Electric's VDC Director through the implementation of AI-powered electrical raceway modeling and coordination on two projects, documenting actual modeling hours, setup time, and material utilization across both implementations.

What you'll learn:

Why the second project went from 6-8 weeks of modeling to 2.5 weeks, despite being 4x larger

How setup time dropped from 8 hours to 4 hours once the learning curve flattened

Coordination impact: clash-free designs eliminated hours in coordination meetings

The value: Understand what realistic adoption curves look like mid-sized VDC teams trying AI-powered design tools, with concrete data on learning curves, workflow integration, and ROI progression across multiple projects.