Overcoming Labor Shortages & Manpower Gaps with Tech-Driven Solutions

February 20, 2025
1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
A certificate of attendance will be offered.
Summary
Struggling with labor shortages in the electrical industry? Discover how technology can bridge workforce gaps, streamline workflows, and boost productivity for contractors and service providers. Join us to explore actionable strategies and real-world insights that empower electrical businesses to thrive. Register today to secure your spot!
Speaker
Christopher Rivas
Sr. Product Marketing Manager | Simpro
Christopher Rivas is a customer-obsessed marketing leader with 20 years of experience in working with customers in blue collar and manufacturing fields on behalf of Cloud 100 and Fortune 500 enterprises. He enjoys deriving value from innovative and complex product offerings and matching them to address market and industry challenges. His approach is rooted in a passion for language and culture having started his career living abroad in Japan.
As a Senior Manager, Product Marketing at Simpro, Christopher is responsible for product messaging and positioning, go-to-market launches, and release marketing to drive product adoption in order to further customer business outcomes.
