Overcoming Labor Shortages & Manpower Gaps with Tech-Driven Solutions

Christopher Rivas

Sr. Product Marketing Manager | Simpro



Christopher Rivas is a customer-obsessed marketing leader with 20 years of experience in working with customers in blue collar and manufacturing fields on behalf of Cloud 100 and Fortune 500 enterprises. He enjoys deriving value from innovative and complex product offerings and matching them to address market and industry challenges. His approach is rooted in a passion for language and culture having started his career living abroad in Japan.



As a Senior Manager, Product Marketing at Simpro, Christopher is responsible for product messaging and positioning, go-to-market launches, and release marketing to drive product adoption in order to further customer business outcomes.