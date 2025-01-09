  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Webinars

    Overcoming Labor Shortages & Manpower Gaps with Tech-Driven Solutions

    Unlock the power of technology to overcome labor shortages and elevate productivity in the electrical industry—register now for actionable strategies and insights to drive your business forward!

    February 20, 2025 

    1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT  

    Duration: 1 hour 

    A certificate of attendance will be offered. 

     

    Summary

    Struggling with labor shortages in the electrical industry? Discover how technology can bridge workforce gaps, streamline workflows, and boost productivity for contractors and service providers. Join us to explore actionable strategies and real-world insights that empower electrical businesses to thrive. Register today to secure your spot!   

    Speaker

    Christopher Rivas Sr. Product Marketing Manager | Simpro

    Christopher Rivas  
    Sr. Product Marketing Manager | Simpro
     
    Christopher Rivas is a customer-obsessed marketing leader with 20 years of experience in working with customers in blue collar and manufacturing fields on behalf of Cloud 100 and Fortune 500 enterprises. He enjoys deriving value from innovative and complex product offerings and matching them to address market and industry challenges. His approach is rooted in a passion for language and culture having started his career living abroad in Japan.  
     
    As a Senior Manager, Product Marketing at Simpro, Christopher is responsible for product messaging and positioning, go-to-market launches, and release marketing to drive product adoption in order to further customer business outcomes. 

    Sponsored by:

    simpro_logo_90

