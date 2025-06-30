Building a Culture of Accountability that Drives Safety Excellence
October 7, 2025
1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
There’s no single path that businesses must follow to realize EHS excellence.
While true, studies show that organizations that outperform their peers do a few things exceedingly well. Firstly, they understand the value of standardized process to ensure predictable and repeatable outcomes. Second, they’re adept at using these practices to surface data to guide thoughtful decision-making and prioritization. Finally, once they know where to focus their attention, these firms excel at creating cultures of accountability that drive results.
Join Cority’s Sean Baldry to explore how EHS leaders can leverage these principles to shift their organizational performance to world-class levels. In this webinar, we’ll explore the steps required to build a culture of accountability in your business, and how firms are increasingly using software to support this cultural shift.
In this webinar, we’ll explore:
- What outperforming organizations focus on to drive EHS results and create a sustainable performance advantage for their business
- The key elements required to create a culture of accountability, and what factors can secretly undermine that goal
- The specific actions that lead to performance improvement, and the metrics you’ll need to monitor these activities and keep them on track
- How firms are designing and deploying software applications to support these practices, and the tangible results they are experiencing.
Speaker
