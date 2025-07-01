Leading and Lagging Indicators: Keys to Success

August 13, 2025
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 60 minutes
Sponsor: KPA
Summary
Are you using your leading and lagging indicators effectively? Combining both types of indicators can give you a comprehensive view of your program’s performance and help you achieve your environmental, health and safety goals.
Register for this webinar led by Greg Horne, risk management consultant at KPA, during which he’ll discuss:
- Best practices for collecting and using safety data
- Key metrics to track and use
- Using leading indicators to identify potential hazards and prevent incidents before they occur
- Using lagging indicators to identify areas for improvement
Speaker
Greg Horne | EHS Risk Management Consultant | KPA
Greg Horne is an environmental, health and safety professional with more than eight years of diverse experience in a variety of industries, including warehousing, distribution, logistics, specialty chemical manufacturing and automotive. He leverages this experience as an EHS risk management consultant with KPA to provide key guidance to clients to ensure that they have all the necessary information and resources to keep their employees and brand safe.
