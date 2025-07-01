Safety Masterclass: Addressing the Top Challenges in Safety Programs
September 18, 2025
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 60 minutes
Sponsor: KPA
Summary
A robust safety program has many benefits – it safeguards your people, saves your organization from costly incidents and fines, and encourages organizational excellence. The foundation of a strong safety program lies in effectively managing risks and optimizing safety processes.
Join safety expert Zach Pucillo, CSP, CHMM, as he discusses the most common challenges facing safety professionals today. He’ll walk through practical strategies to strengthen your safety and compliance program, best practices for documenting your compliance efforts, and building a resilient safety and compliance framework.
Learn:
- How to effectively interpret and implement regulatory requirements.
- Smart strategies to improve safety operations and maximize resources.
- The true cost of safety incidents, beyond regulatory penalties.
- Measures you can take to prevent potential incidents
Speaker
Zach Pucillo, CSP, CHMM | EHS Compliance Manager | KPA
Zach Pucillo has been gaining professional experience in the field of Environmental, Health, and Safety field for the past 17 years. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health and safety from Indiana University.
In 2006, Zach began his career with KPA where his main focus has been guiding companies to build positive cultures of safety. In 2022, Zach was recognized as the Hazardous Materials Professional of the year by the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals. He was also selected by the National Safety Council as a member of the 2022 Rising Stars of Safety class.
Zach is currently the EHS Compliance Manager for KPA in which he is tasked with researching and interpreting existing and new regulations related to general industry.
