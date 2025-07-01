Safety Masterclass: Addressing the Top Challenges in Safety Programs

Zach Pucillo, CSP, CHMM | EHS Compliance Manager | KPA

Zach Pucillo has been gaining professional experience in the field of Environmental, Health, and Safety field for the past 17 years. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health and safety from Indiana University.

In 2006, Zach began his career with KPA where his main focus has been guiding companies to build positive cultures of safety. In 2022, Zach was recognized as the Hazardous Materials Professional of the year by the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals. He was also selected by the National Safety Council as a member of the 2022 Rising Stars of Safety class.

Zach is currently the EHS Compliance Manager for KPA in which he is tasked with researching and interpreting existing and new regulations related to general industry.

