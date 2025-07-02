Fixing a Broken Safety Culture

October 22, 2025
Summary
“Safety culture” has become a buzz phrase in recent years. At its core, though, it means that a high-performing safety program has buy-in and engagement from the front lines to the C-suite. If achieved, a strong safety culture can lead to full participation in safety across the entire organization, better training, improved data capture, corrective and preventative actions before incidents happen, and, ultimately, lower injury rates – creating both a positive impact on employees’ lives and the organization’s bottom line.
Join KPA's Zach Pucillo, Compliance Manager, as he reflects on his 17 years of experience in working with organizations to modify their safety cultures.
Zach will cover:
- How to engage executives and supervisors to continually reinforce the importance of safety to all frontline workers
- Top tactics for engaging employees – how to make participation easy and fun
- Spotting internal “coyotes” and how they can interrupt your objectives
- Stripping safety down to the studs and rebuilding it with today’s technology and resources so that safety can become a part of your workplace culture
Speaker
Zach Pucillo, CSP, CHMM | EHS Compliance Manager | KPA
Zach Pucillo has been gaining professional experience in the field of Environmental, Health, and Safety field for the past 17 years. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health and safety from Indiana University.
In 2006, Zach began his career with KPA where his main focus has been guiding companies to build positive cultures of safety. In 2022, Zach was recognized as the Hazardous Materials Professional of the year by the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals. He was also selected by the National Safety Council as a member of the 2022 Rising Stars of Safety class.
Zach is currently the EHS Compliance Manager for KPA in which he is tasked with researching and interpreting existing and new regulations related to general industry.
