Power and Low Voltage Identification in Construction

Boost job site safety and efficiency—join our essential webinar for electrical and low-voltage pros to master wire identification and Arc Flash compliance from rough-in to trim-out.
October 16, 2025
3:00 PM UTC
1 hour

Join this essential webinar for electrical and low-voltage professionals to master wire identification from rough-in to trim-out. You'll learn clear, consistent labeling practices to improve efficiency, reduce rework, and ensure smooth handoffs between trades.

A key focus is Arc Flash safety, covering the latest standards for PPE and safe work procedures to minimize risk and ensure compliance. This session will provide actionable strategies to create a safer, more coordinated job site, protecting your team from potential hazards.

Jon Giaimo

Strategic Account Manager - Construction

Brady Corporation

Jon is a degreed engineer with 30+ years within industrial, defence and construction industries. His background is automation, safety, heavy equipment and manufacturing. He has been a part of Brady for 19 years.
Christopher Warren

Safety Consultant

Director of Health and Safety for CMS Corporation & Owner of Beacon Shores Risk Management, LLC

Christopher Warren is a safety and risk management leader with 20+ years in major construction (building, civil, utility, infrastructure). He holds a Ph.D. in Critical Infrastructure and multiple certifications (CSP, CHST, CUSP). Currently Director of Health and Safety at CMS Corporation (DoD contractor), he also owns Beacon Shores Risk Management, a safety technology firm.
Adam "AJ" Bryant

Strategic Account Manager - Construction

Brady Corporation

With over 20 years in the industry (7 years at Brady), AJ helps building and manufacturing organizations reach their safety, product development, engineering, and quality goals. His family metal stamping and metallurgy background, plus consulting with diverse safety companies, provides a strong understanding of industry challenges.

