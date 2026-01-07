WEBINAR

Mastering the 2026 NEC: Key Changes for Electrical Contractors

What was revised in Chapters 1-3, and why it should matter to you.
February 24, 2026
4:00 PM UTC
1 hour
Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time - New York
Duration: 60 minutes

The 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) marks another year of significant change for the electrical industry — changes that electrical contractors, engineers, inspectors, and maintenance technicians must be prepared to apply in the field. In this webinar, we’ll zero in on the most impactful changes in Chapters 1–3, with an emphasis on what’s different, why it changed, and how to apply the revisions in the field. We’ll cover key updates, including: spaces about electrical equipment [Sec. 110.26], continuous loads [Sec. 120.5(E)], GFCI protection [Sec. 210.8], service disconnect requirements [Sec. 230.70], types of equipment grounding conductors [Sec. 250.118], and fire and water damage [Sec. 300.4].

Drawing on real-world examples and applications, this session simplifies complex Code changes and gives you the clarity needed to avoid violations, improve safety, and streamline installations. Whether you design, install, or inspect electrical systems, this webinar will help you stay ahead of the new requirements and understand how the updates will affect your work.

By the end of this session, attendees will be able to:
• Understand key 2026 NEC revisions in Chapters 1–3 and how they affect field installation and inspection practices.
• Apply updated working-space rules in Sec. 110.26, including clarified depth and door-open egress measurements.
• Understand how to treat continuous loads in the new Art. 120 under Sec. 120.5(E).
• Implement expanded GFCI requirements in Sec. 210.8(F) for outdoor dwelling-unit outlets.
• Interpret revised service disconnect rules in Sec. 230.70, including outdoor placement, exceptions, and new marking specifications.
• Understand updated allowances in Sec. 250.118 when selecting equipment grounding methods.
• Determine when conductors must be replaced due to fire, heat, corrosion, or water damage under Sec. 300.4(C).
Vice President of Digital and Technical Training

Mike Holt Enterprises

Daniel Brian House Master Electrician, Instructor, Vice President of Digital and Technical Training Mike Holt Enterprises, Ocala, Florida Brian House is Vice President of Digital and Technical Training at Mike Holt Enterprises, and a Certified Mike Holt Instructor. He has worked in the trade since the ’90s in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Brian opened a contracting firm in 2003 that designed energy-efficient lighting retrofits, explored “green” biomass generators, and partnered with residential PV companies in addition to traditional electrical installation and service work. In 2007, he began teaching seminars for Mike Holt Enterprises after being named a Top Gun Presenter in Mike’s Train the Trainer boot camp. Brian leverages his field experience as a contractor and his training experience as he travels around the country teaching electricians, instructors, military personnel, and engineers. His teaching style is practical, straightforward, and refreshing. He expresses his commitment to the industry and his love for its people through his teaching, working on books, and developing instructional programs and software tools.