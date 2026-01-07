Mastering the 2026 NEC: Key Changes for Electrical Contractors

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time - New York

Duration: 60 minutes

The 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) marks another year of significant change for the electrical industry — changes that electrical contractors, engineers, inspectors, and maintenance technicians must be prepared to apply in the field. In this webinar, we’ll zero in on the most impactful changes in Chapters 1–3, with an emphasis on what’s different, why it changed, and how to apply the revisions in the field. We’ll cover key updates, including: spaces about electrical equipment [Sec. 110.26], continuous loads [Sec. 120.5(E)], GFCI protection [Sec. 210.8], service disconnect requirements [Sec. 230.70], types of equipment grounding conductors [Sec. 250.118], and fire and water damage [Sec. 300.4].



Drawing on real-world examples and applications, this session simplifies complex Code changes and gives you the clarity needed to avoid violations, improve safety, and streamline installations. Whether you design, install, or inspect electrical systems, this webinar will help you stay ahead of the new requirements and understand how the updates will affect your work.



By the end of this session, attendees will be able to:

• Understand key 2026 NEC revisions in Chapters 1–3 and how they affect field installation and inspection practices.

• Apply updated working-space rules in Sec. 110.26, including clarified depth and door-open egress measurements.

• Understand how to treat continuous loads in the new Art. 120 under Sec. 120.5(E).

• Implement expanded GFCI requirements in Sec. 210.8(F) for outdoor dwelling-unit outlets.

• Interpret revised service disconnect rules in Sec. 230.70, including outdoor placement, exceptions, and new marking specifications.

• Understand updated allowances in Sec. 250.118 when selecting equipment grounding methods.

• Determine when conductors must be replaced due to fire, heat, corrosion, or water damage under Sec. 300.4(C).