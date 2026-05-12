WEBINAR

Safer, Faster LOTO: Verifying Absence of Voltage in Seconds with AVTs

Verifying absence of voltage is one of the most dangerous and time-consuming steps in lockout/tagout, often requiring electricians to open energized panels while wearing full PPE. This session explores how Absence of Voltage Testers (AVTs) can streamline verification in seconds, reduce shock and arc-flash exposure, and help facilities improve both safety compliance and operational efficiency.
June 23, 2026
3:00 PM UTC
1 hour

June 23, 2026

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

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A certificate of attendance will be offered.

Summary

Electrical workers face significant risk during voltage verification in lockout/tagout (LOTO). Traditional approaches require qualified electricians to open potentially energized panels and confirm absence of voltage with a portable meter—a 10–20 minute task that requires full PPE and increases the chance of human error, shock, and arc-flash exposure.

Absence of Voltage Testers (AVTs) address these challenges with a permanently mounted, push-button system that verifies absence of voltage in about 10 seconds—without opening the panel. AVTs remove the need to expose workers to potentially energized conductors during verification, reduce shock and arc-flash risk, and can satisfy the NFPA 70E exception requirements as a permanently mounted verification device.

This session explains how AVTs work and where they can be installed, including industrial manufacturing, data centers, utilities, and electric vehicle supply equipment. By simplifying voltage verification, AVTs help more mechanical and electrical workers perform LOTO safely, reducing operational bottlenecks while strengthening electrical-safety compliance.

Speaker

Alan Bond

Alan Bond

Senior Global Product Manager

Panduit

Alan Bond is a Sr. Global Product Manager for the Panduit product line – Prevention through Design (PtD). Panduit’s PtD products deliver safer solutions for control and power distribution applications specific to the hazards found in the electrical workplace. In this role, Alan manages PtD product lifecycles, marketing strategies, aligns cross functional activities and condenses customer requirements into actionable products.

Alan has worked in the Defense and Lighting industries in product development as well as management roles. He has led multiple successful product launches and process improvements that include data center maintenance programs, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) mechanical and electrical system design, luminaire product developments and operational process improvements.

Alan graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Sponsored by:

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