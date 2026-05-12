Safer, Faster LOTO: Verifying Absence of Voltage in Seconds with AVTs

Alan Bond is a Sr. Global Product Manager for the Panduit product line – Prevention through Design (PtD). Panduit’s PtD products deliver safer solutions for control and power distribution applications specific to the hazards found in the electrical workplace. In this role, Alan manages PtD product lifecycles, marketing strategies, aligns cross functional activities and condenses customer requirements into actionable products.

Alan has worked in the Defense and Lighting industries in product development as well as management roles. He has led multiple successful product launches and process improvements that include data center maintenance programs, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) mechanical and electrical system design, luminaire product developments and operational process improvements.

Alan graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.