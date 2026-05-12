Safer, Faster LOTO: Verifying Absence of Voltage in Seconds with AVTs
June 23, 2026
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
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A certificate of attendance will be offered.
Summary
Electrical workers face significant risk during voltage verification in lockout/tagout (LOTO). Traditional approaches require qualified electricians to open potentially energized panels and confirm absence of voltage with a portable meter—a 10–20 minute task that requires full PPE and increases the chance of human error, shock, and arc-flash exposure.
Absence of Voltage Testers (AVTs) address these challenges with a permanently mounted, push-button system that verifies absence of voltage in about 10 seconds—without opening the panel. AVTs remove the need to expose workers to potentially energized conductors during verification, reduce shock and arc-flash risk, and can satisfy the NFPA 70E exception requirements as a permanently mounted verification device.
This session explains how AVTs work and where they can be installed, including industrial manufacturing, data centers, utilities, and electric vehicle supply equipment. By simplifying voltage verification, AVTs help more mechanical and electrical workers perform LOTO safely, reducing operational bottlenecks while strengthening electrical-safety compliance.
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