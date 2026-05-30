WEBINAR

Streamline Deployment with Multi-Voltage Transfer Switches

Learn how to eliminate delays from voltage mismatch. Field-settable multi-voltage transfer switches (208-480V) avoid delays and keep projects on schedule. Register now!
June 24, 2026
6:00 PM UTC
1 hour

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What happens when the transfer switch shows up on site — and it's the wrong voltage? The job stops. Crews wait. Costs climb by tens of thousands a day, and the relationship with your customer takes the hit.

The new ASCO 300 SERIES MAulti-Voltage Power Transfer Switch is built to make that problem disappear. One field-configurable switch covers 208V through 480V, so a simple on-site adjustment — no energizing, no specialized service call — sets the unit to whatever the application demands. Last-minute change order from 208V to 480V? Reconfigure in place and keep the project on schedule.

For distributors and contractors, it also collapses ordering complexity: stock one model instead of ten-plus voltage-specific variants, reducing SKU complexity by up to 90% while improving availability. Built on the proven Series 300 platform — over 2 million switches deployed and 100+ years of power-switching expertise — it pairs flexibility with reliability you already trust.

Join us to see how one switch eliminates voltage-mismatch delays, simplifies stocking, and gets the right power where it's needed — fast.

  1. Recognize the real cost of voltage mismatch — how voltage-specific ordering creates delays, downtime, and customer friction on active projects.
  2. Understand how field-configurable voltage works — the simple on-site process for setting any voltage from 208V to 480V without energizing the unit or calling for service.
  3. Apply the switch to real-world scenarios — including last-minute change orders and reconfiguration of already-installed units to keep projects on schedule.
  4. Quantify the ordering and inventory advantage — how a single multi-voltage model replaces ten-plus variants, simplifies forecasting, and improves availability.

Speaker:

Irving Flourens

Irving Flourens

Global Product Manager

Schneider Electric

Irving Flourens has over fourteen years of experience spanning R&D engineering through Offer Management at  Schneider Electric, supported by academic backgrounds in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and an MBA focused on Global Business Strategy. His expertise includes product innovation, portfolio development, and power solutions across final distribution and transfer switch equipment. Passionate about translating complex technical challenges into practical business outcomes, Irving brings a unique blend of engineering depth, strategic thinking, and market insight.

Jennifer Werner

Jennifer Werner

Channel Strategy Manager

ASCO

Channel and sales leader with 30+ years of experience shaping and executing go-to-market strategies that drive sustainable growth. Known for building and scaling high-impact channel programs, elevating national account performance, and leading regional sales teams to exceed targets. Currently serving as Channel Strategy Manager – ASCO, where I translate strategic vision into actionable plans, strengthen distributor and dealer partnerships, and deliver measurable business results across diverse markets. Passionate about developing relationships, unlocking new growth opportunities, and turning strategy into execution. When not working you will typically find me at a sporting event with my family or for my kids, walking our dog or in the gym.

 

 

Sponsored By:

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