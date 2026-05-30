Streamline Deployment with Multi-Voltage Transfer Switches

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What happens when the transfer switch shows up on site — and it's the wrong voltage? The job stops. Crews wait. Costs climb by tens of thousands a day, and the relationship with your customer takes the hit.

The new ASCO 300 SERIES MAulti-Voltage Power Transfer Switch is built to make that problem disappear. One field-configurable switch covers 208V through 480V, so a simple on-site adjustment — no energizing, no specialized service call — sets the unit to whatever the application demands. Last-minute change order from 208V to 480V? Reconfigure in place and keep the project on schedule.

For distributors and contractors, it also collapses ordering complexity: stock one model instead of ten-plus voltage-specific variants, reducing SKU complexity by up to 90% while improving availability. Built on the proven Series 300 platform — over 2 million switches deployed and 100+ years of power-switching expertise — it pairs flexibility with reliability you already trust.

Join us to see how one switch eliminates voltage-mismatch delays, simplifies stocking, and gets the right power where it's needed — fast.