Implementing 2026 NEC Changes

Already registered? Click here to login now!



Join this education session presented in partnership with NECA to outline the upcoming NEC Code Changes. The session will educate contractors on the significant changes in the 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) and provide practical guidance on how to comply with the new requirements.



This session will cover the key updates and revisions in the 2026 NEC, focusing on areas that directly impact contractors. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of top 2026 Code changes, learn best practices for implementation, and receive actionable insights to ensure compliance and enhance safety in their electrical projects.

Key points:

Arc-Flash hazard information is required for all non-dwelling service and feeder equipment.

Electrical equipment rooms must be sized to provide both the required working space and 24 inches of egress with equipment doors opened to 90 degrees.

A Power Control System (PCS) can reduce the size of the installed electrical equipment by managing loads and sources to prevent overload.





Learning Outcomes: By the end of this session, participants will:

Understand the key changes in the 2026 NEC Code Updates

Be equipped with practical strategies to implement the new Code requirements.

Be prepared for compliance inspections and documentation.

Enhance safety and efficiency in their electrical projects.





Don’t miss this educational session, which is essential for contractors who want to stay ahead of the curve and ensure their projects meet the latest NEC standards. Join us to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that will help you navigate the 2026 NEC changes with confidence.