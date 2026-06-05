WEBINAR

Implementing 2026 NEC Changes

Join NECA and Schneider Electric for a must-attend session on 2026 NEC Code changes. Learn key updates, compliance strategies, and practical steps to improve safety, streamline projects, and stay inspection-ready. Register now!
July 15, 2026
3:00 PM UTC
1 hour

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Join this education session presented in partnership with NECA to outline the upcoming NEC Code Changes. The session will educate contractors on the significant changes in the 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) and provide practical guidance on how to comply with the new requirements.

This session will cover the key updates and revisions in the 2026 NEC, focusing on areas that directly impact contractors. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of top 2026 Code changes, learn best practices for implementation, and receive actionable insights to ensure compliance and enhance safety in their electrical projects.

Key points: 

  • Arc-Flash hazard information is required for all non-dwelling service and feeder equipment.
  • Electrical equipment rooms must be sized to provide both the required working space and 24 inches of egress with equipment doors opened to 90 degrees.
  • A Power Control System (PCS) can reduce the size of the installed electrical equipment by managing loads and sources to prevent overload.

Learning Outcomes: By the end of this session, participants will:

  • Understand the key changes in the 2026 NEC Code Updates
  • Be equipped with practical strategies to implement the new Code requirements.
  • Be prepared for compliance inspections and documentation.
  • Enhance safety and efficiency in their electrical projects.

Don’t miss this educational session, which is essential for contractors who want to stay ahead of the curve and ensure their projects meet the latest NEC standards. Join us to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that will help you navigate the 2026 NEC changes with confidence.

Speaker:

Chad Kennedy

Chad Kennedy

Director, Industry Standards

Schneider Electric

Chad Kennedy is the Director, Industry Standards for Schneider Electric. In this position, Mr. Kennedy is responsible for managing company activities relating to codes and standards for Microgrids, Energy Storage, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Energies, Energy Management and Power Equipment products.

He is a resident of Columbia, South Carolina, USA. He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Carolina and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of South Carolina.

He is a member of NFPA, serving on the NEC Correlating Committee, Code-Making Panels 13 and 15, NFPA 855 Installation of Energy Storage Systems, NFPA 3 & 4 Commissioning of Fire and Life Safety Systems, and NFPA 99 Health Care Facilities Code Electrical Systems and Correlating Committee. He also participates on the NFPA Advisory Committee on Electrical Safety Research.

Additionally, he participates in the development and application of microgrid, energy storage, renewable energy solutions and the integration of metering within new and existing equipment for these systems. He is the Chair of the NEMA Energy Storage Section, an active member of NEMA Distributed Automation and NEMA Transformer Sections, and a voting member of IEEE 2030.10 standards for dc microgrids. He is also active in UL, NEMA, and IEEE technical committees associated with power equipment standards, application and design.

Sponsored by:

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