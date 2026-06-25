Evolve Your Arc Flash Hazard Management Program Into A Lifecycle of Responsibility

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time - New York

Duration: 60 minutes

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A certificate of attendance will be offered.

NFPA 70E Section 110.3 [Electrical Safety Program], Sec.130.3(H) [Risk Assessment Procedure] identifies a mandatory requirement that the employer include a defined risk assessment procedure in their Electrical Safety Program (ESP). Sub-Section 130.3(H)(3) identifies six Hierarchy of Risk Control Methods that the employer shall consider. Standards related to occupational health and safety such as ANSI Z10, ISO 45001, ISO 31001, and ISO 30101, as well as and OSHA Guidelines, advise on requirements and how to establish hazard identification as well as risk assessment processes.



With respect to electrical hazards, and specifically abnormal arcing fault and arc flash over the last twenty years, innovations in engineering related to substitution and safety by design/Prevention Thru Design (PtD) have evolved or have been created that can be applied to eliminate exposure or reduce incident energy. All of this has led to a work task based qualitative risk assessment being used with consideration of technical feasibility and cost benefit to risk reduction. Multiple options may achieve the same residual risk level.



Key Takeaways From This Webinar:



• Clarity with respect to electrical hazard classification.

• The importance of abnormal arcing fault/arc flash hazard risk management.

• Using an Electrical Safety Specification/DBM to ensure higher-order controls are identified, prioritized, and budgeted.

• Expectations related to ANSI Z10, OSHA, ISO 45001 and NFPA 70E.

• Reviewing a qualitative work task-based risk assessment procedure.

• Clarity on the available higher order risk control methods of substitution and engineering safety by design/Prevention Thru Design (PtD).

• Understanding the difference between a work task’s arc flash risk assessment and arc flash hazard incident energy analysis.

• Content of a quality arc flash hazard incident energy analysis report.

• Compliant arc flash and shock equipment labels.

• Project close out and maintaining an arc flash hazard incident energy analysis study for a facility following a defined Management of Change process.