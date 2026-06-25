WEBINAR

Evolve Your Arc Flash Hazard Management Program Into A Lifecycle of Responsibility

Electrical safety programs must go beyond compliance to effectively identify hazards, assess risk, and apply the hierarchy of risk control methods outlined in NFPA 70E. Join this webinar to explore how modern engineering innovations, Prevention Through Design (PtD) strategies, and task-based risk assessments can help eliminate exposure to arc flash hazards, reduce incident energy, and achieve safer outcomes through technically and economically feasible solutions.
July 28, 2026
6:00 PM UTC
1 hour

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time - New York
Duration: 60 minutes

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A certificate of attendance will be offered.

NFPA 70E Section 110.3 [Electrical Safety Program], Sec.130.3(H) [Risk Assessment Procedure] identifies a mandatory requirement that the employer include a defined risk assessment procedure in their Electrical Safety Program (ESP). Sub-Section 130.3(H)(3) identifies six Hierarchy of Risk Control Methods that the employer shall consider. Standards related to occupational health and safety such as ANSI Z10, ISO 45001, ISO 31001, and ISO 30101, as well as and OSHA Guidelines, advise on requirements and how to establish hazard identification as well as risk assessment processes.

With respect to electrical hazards, and specifically abnormal arcing fault and arc flash over the last twenty years, innovations in engineering related to substitution and safety by design/Prevention Thru Design (PtD) have evolved or have been created that can be applied to eliminate exposure or reduce incident energy. All of this has led to a work task based qualitative risk assessment being used with consideration of technical feasibility and cost benefit to risk reduction. Multiple options may achieve the same residual risk level.

Key Takeaways From This Webinar:

• Clarity with respect to electrical hazard classification.
• The importance of abnormal arcing fault/arc flash hazard risk management.
• Using an Electrical Safety Specification/DBM to ensure higher-order controls are identified, prioritized, and budgeted.
• Expectations related to ANSI Z10, OSHA, ISO 45001 and NFPA 70E.
• Reviewing a qualitative work task-based risk assessment procedure.
• Clarity on the available higher order risk control methods of substitution and engineering safety by design/Prevention Thru Design (PtD).
• Understanding the difference between a work task’s arc flash risk assessment and arc flash hazard incident energy analysis.
• Content of a quality arc flash hazard incident energy analysis report.
• Compliant arc flash and shock equipment labels.
• Project close out and maintaining an arc flash hazard incident energy analysis study for a facility following a defined Management of Change process.

Terry Becker, P.Eng., CESCP, IEEE

Terry Becker, P.Eng., CESCP, IEEE

Senior Member Electrical Safety Specialist, Management Consultant

TW Becker Electrical Safety Consulting Inc. (TWBESC)

One of North America's foremost subject matter experts in electrical safety. Terry is dedicated to saving lives by minimizing electrical risk to as low as reasonably practicable.

With 35 years’ experience as an Electrical Engineer, Terry's vast expertise bridges both engineering consulting and influential positions within top-tier energy corporations. He is an electrical safety innovator in arc flash and electric shock solutions. TWBESC elevates electrical safety leadership through:
• Electrical Safety Program development, implementation and training;
• Electrical Maintenance Program development;
• External Electrical Safety Audits;
• An array of compliant electrical safety training solutions, and,
• Helping clients deploy their programs to a modernized, web-based ecosystem.
• Presenting at conferences and workshops and as an Electrical Safety Expert on panels.

Terry is a Founding Member and the first past Vice-Chair of the CSA Z462 Workplace electrical safety Standard Technical Committee and is currently a Voting Member and leader of the Working Group for Clause 4.1 and the Annexes. He is also a Founding Member/Voting Member of the CSA Z463 Maintenance of electrical systems Standard, Technical Committee. Terry is also a Voting Member on the CAN/ULC S801 Standard on Electrical Utility Workplace Electrical Safety for Generation, Transmission and Distribution. Lastly, Terry is a Voting Member of the IEEE 1584 Guide for Performing Arc-Flash Hazard Calculations Standard Technical Committee.

Terry's global recognition as an electrical safety innovator is evidenced by over one hundred presentations at conferences and workshops spanning Canada and the USA to Australia, Italy, New Zealand and India. He holds professional engineering licenses in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, Canada.