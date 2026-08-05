WEBINAR

A Leader’s Role in an Employee-Owned Safety Process

Strong safety starts with leadership. Explore the first three of the 9 Principles of Health and Safety and learn how to build trust, inspire safe behaviors, and create the foundation for lasting safety performance.
August 27, 2026
6:00 PM UTC
45 minutes

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Summary

A strong safety culture begins with leadership. Join this webinar as we explore the first three principles of the 9 Principles of Health and Safety, focusing on how leaders create an environment where safety improvements can take root and thrive.

Participants will learn

  • How to establish a compelling vision for safety
  • Demonstrate visible leadership commitment
  • Build trust through consistent actions and accountability

Through practical examples and proven strategies, leaders will discover how to engage employees, influence behaviors, and create the conditions necessary for sustainable safety performance.

This session is ideal for executives, managers, supervisors, and anyone responsible for leading safety and operational excellence within their organization.

 

Speaker

Shawn Smith

Shawn Smith

Director of Business Development

Milliken & Company

Shawn has worked for Milliken & Company for over 20 years. He started as a Product and Process Improvement Engineer in Milliken’s textile division. He has held many different positions within multiple Milliken manufacturing sites. After his role as a PPI Engineer, he held many positions such as, Production Leader, MPS Specialist, Senior Production Leader, PPI Manager, and Supply Chain Leader.

Shawn’s role as an MPS Specialist at our Columbus, NC site was instrumental in developing it into a model site for the company and helping the new PSbyM business create its initial education material. Shawn also held one of the first Lean Champion roles within Milliken & Company. Shawn joined Performance Solutions by Milliken (PSbyM) in 2011. As a practitioner he has led and developed systems within many industries including packaging, food & beverage, paper, and medical device manufacturing.

Shawn is a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

 

Sponsored by

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