Why DC Switchboards are Critical for Maximizing Data Center, Solar Farm, and EV Charging Reliability, Efficiency, and Simplicity
Dec. 1, 2025
Hardly a day goes by without news of another billion-dollar hyperscale data center or utility-scale solar farm. Add in the steady buildout of public and fleet EV charging networks, and it’s no wonder that global sales of DC switchboards will double to $24 billion by 2033.
These trends make this new FAQ a must-read for electrical contractors, electrical design firms, and their clients looking for procurement strategies to keep their hyperscale, EV, and renewable energy projects on schedule and on budget. Download it now to learn:
- How DC power systems provide greater efficiency, reliability, and design simplicity compared to AC.
- Why DC power systems are particularly valuable for hyperscale data centers, EV fleet chargers, and other projects with on-site power generation, such as fuel cells or BESS.
- Which types of post-sale support services to focus on when comparing DC switchboard suppliers, including 24/7 access to engineers.
- Why co-locating circuit breaker manufacturing and DC switchboard assembly helps ensure switchgear arrives on time.
- How LS ELECTRIC’s new line of DC switchboards is designed to meet the unique and demanding requirements of data center, EV fleet charging, and renewable energy applications.