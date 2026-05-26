AI data center power demands are accelerating—are your designs ready to scale?

Whether you are specifying, engineering, or building next-generation AI data centers, this bulletin provides a practical framework for designing power systems that are future-ready—leveraging compact footprints, digital insight, and design approaches aligned to solutions such as Schneider Electric’s SureSeT medium-voltage platform.
May 26, 2026

Schneider Electric’s *From Grid to Chip* data bulletin supports specifiers and EPCs navigating the rapid rise of AI-driven power density, redundancy, and deployment complexity. It explores how modern, digitally enabled medium-voltage distribution and scalable power architectures can help teams design resilient infrastructure that is easier to build, operate, and maintain.

  • Design scalable grid-to-chip power architectures for AI workloads
  • Support higher-voltage, high-density environments with compact, intelligent MV distribution
  • Address extreme rack densities and megawatt-scale power requirements with confidence
  • Accelerate project delivery using modular, prefabricated, and standardized solutions
  • Improve reliability, maintain