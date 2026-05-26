Sponsored Asset
AI data center power demands are accelerating—are your designs ready to scale?
May 26, 2026
Sponsored by
Schneider Electric’s *From Grid to Chip* data bulletin supports specifiers and EPCs navigating the rapid rise of AI-driven power density, redundancy, and deployment complexity. It explores how modern, digitally enabled medium-voltage distribution and scalable power architectures can help teams design resilient infrastructure that is easier to build, operate, and maintain.
- Design scalable grid-to-chip power architectures for AI workloads
- Support higher-voltage, high-density environments with compact, intelligent MV distribution
- Address extreme rack densities and megawatt-scale power requirements with confidence
- Accelerate project delivery using modular, prefabricated, and standardized solutions
- Improve reliability, maintain