AI data center power demands are accelerating—are your designs ready to scale?

Schneider Electric’s *From Grid to Chip* data bulletin supports specifiers and EPCs navigating the rapid rise of AI-driven power density, redundancy, and deployment complexity. It explores how modern, digitally enabled medium-voltage distribution and scalable power architectures can help teams design resilient infrastructure that is easier to build, operate, and maintain.

Design scalable grid-to-chip power architectures for AI workloads

Support higher-voltage, high-density environments with compact, intelligent MV distribution

Address extreme rack densities and megawatt-scale power requirements with confidence

Accelerate project delivery using modular, prefabricated, and standardized solutions

Improve reliability, maintain