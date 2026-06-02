Tight Supply Chains and Tighter Tax Credit Deadlines Exacerbate Challenges for Data Center and Renewable Energy Operators and Their Contractors

June 2, 2026

Hyperscale isn’t just a type of data center. It’s also a description of what the electrical equipment ecosystem needs to do to meet the unrelenting demand for transformers, switchgear, and more. If that weren’t enough, demand from utility-scale solar and wind farm construction is putting even more strain on the supply chain.     

Those trends make it tougher than ever to keep those projects on schedule — including to meet safe harbor deadlines for renewable tax credits. Download this new FAQ to learn:

  • How evolving tax credit policies and deadlines are evolving and tightening, including under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).
  • Which types of electrical infrastructure are in particularly short supply for renewable energy and data center projects.
  • Why the procurement strategy of spreading orders across multiple vendors can backfire, undermining both the schedule and budget.
  • Which five key capabilities electrical contractors, electrical design firms, and their clients should focus on when assessing whether a manufacturer can deliver on schedule.
  • How LS ELECTRIC doubled its manufacturing capacity, shortened design timelines, and expanded its U.S. footprint to stay ahead of customer demand. 