Tight Supply Chains and Tighter Tax Credit Deadlines Exacerbate Challenges for Data Center and Renewable Energy Operators and Their Contractors

Hyperscale isn’t just a type of data center. It’s also a description of what the electrical equipment ecosystem needs to do to meet the unrelenting demand for transformers, switchgear, and more. If that weren’t enough, demand from utility-scale solar and wind farm construction is putting even more strain on the supply chain.

Those trends make it tougher than ever to keep those projects on schedule — including to meet safe harbor deadlines for renewable tax credits. Download this new FAQ to learn: