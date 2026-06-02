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Tight Supply Chains and Tighter Tax Credit Deadlines Exacerbate Challenges for Data Center and Renewable Energy Operators and Their Contractors
June 2, 2026
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Hyperscale isn’t just a type of data center. It’s also a description of what the electrical equipment ecosystem needs to do to meet the unrelenting demand for transformers, switchgear, and more. If that weren’t enough, demand from utility-scale solar and wind farm construction is putting even more strain on the supply chain.
Those trends make it tougher than ever to keep those projects on schedule — including to meet safe harbor deadlines for renewable tax credits. Download this new FAQ to learn:
- How evolving tax credit policies and deadlines are evolving and tightening, including under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).
- Which types of electrical infrastructure are in particularly short supply for renewable energy and data center projects.
- Why the procurement strategy of spreading orders across multiple vendors can backfire, undermining both the schedule and budget.
- Which five key capabilities electrical contractors, electrical design firms, and their clients should focus on when assessing whether a manufacturer can deliver on schedule.
- How LS ELECTRIC doubled its manufacturing capacity, shortened design timelines, and expanded its U.S. footprint to stay ahead of customer demand.