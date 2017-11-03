Top 40 Electrical Design Firms 2017

Affiliated Engineers’ Stanford Energy Systems Innovations project includes a 100 MVA, N+1, 60kV-12.47kV substation to allow flexible management of Stanford’s energy supply platform. Transforming the university energy supply from a 100% fossil-fuel-based combined heat and power plant to grid-source electricity, the project is reducing Stanford’s GHG emissions by 68% and water use by 18%.

The firms on this year’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms list appear to have enjoyed another banner year in 2015, boosted by a largely favorable, if still uncertain, macroeconomic climate. Sales for the industry’s leaders — electrical design firms that make up the 2016 EC&M Top 40 List ranked by electrical revenue — surged nearly 11% last year to $1.858 billion. In moving up from the $1.68 billion reported by the firms on the 2015 Top 40 list, the leading designers’ top line eclipsed the $1.808 billion reported by the 2014 EC&M Top 40, and put more distance between the $1.348 billion logged by the 2013 leaders.

