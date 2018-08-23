TIA Related to Generator Control Wiring

Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) Log #1357 to NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, 2017 edition, revises Sections 695.14(F) and 700.10(D)(3), effective September 3, 2018.

1. Revise 695.14(F) to read as follows:

695.14 (F) Generator Control Wiring Methods. Control conductors installed between the fire pump power transfer switch and the standby generator supplying the fire pump during normal power loss shall be kept entirely independent of all other wiring. The integrity of the generator control wiring remote start circuit shall be continuously monitored for broken, disconnected, or shorted wires. Loss of integrity of the remote start circuit(s) shall initiate visual and audible annunciation of generator malfunction at the generator local and remote annunciator(s) and start the generator(s).

2. Revise 700.10(D)(3) to read as follows:

700.10(D)(3) Generator Control Wiring. Control conductors installed between the transfer equipment and the emergency generator shall be kept entirely independent of all other wiring and shall meet the conditions of 700.10(D)(1). The integrity of the generator control wiring remote start circuit shall be continuously monitored for broken, disconnected, or shorted wires. Loss of integrity of the remote start circuit(s) shall initiate visual and audible annunciation of generator malfunction at the generator local and remote annunciator(s) and start the generator(s).

A Tentative Interim Amendment is tentative because it has not been processed through the entire standards-making procedures. It is interim because it is effective only between editions of the standard. A TIA automatically becomes a public input of the proponent for the next edition of the standard; as such, it then is subject to all of the procedures of the standards-making process.