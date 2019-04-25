Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 175

GettyImages-868779944SVproduction-iStock-Getty Images Plus.jpg
Start Slideshow

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
laundry room
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 172
Apr 04, 2019
GettyImages-487206664wsfurlan-iStock-Getty Images Plus.jpg
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 171
Mar 31, 2019
rooftop_conduit_GettyImages-945724574_WichienTep.jpg
Code Quiz: Avoiding Additional Temperature Correction Adjustments
Apr 25, 2019
buried cable sign
Code Quiz: Calculating Conductor Ampacity
Apr 10, 2019