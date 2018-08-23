Code Quiz: Working With Adjustable Luminaires

Luminaires that require adjusting or aiming after installation shall not be required to be equipped with an attachment cap or cord connector, provided the exposed cord is _________ for hard-usage or extra hard-usage and is not longer than that required for maximum adjustment. The cord shall not be exposed to strain or physical damage.

A) listed

B) identified

C) suitable

D) marked

See the answer below.

Answer: C

Section 410.62 of the 2017 NEC focuses on cord-connected lampholders and luminaires.

As specifically outlined in 410.62(B), “Luminaires that require adjusting or aiming after installation shall not be required to be equipped with an attachment cap or cord connector, provided the exposed cord is suitable for hard-usage or extra hard-usage and is not longer than that required for maximum adjustment. The cord shall not be exposed to strain or physical damage.”

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected].