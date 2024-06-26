How to Get Training to the Front Lines

October 29, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsor: KPA
Summary
Frontline employees are the boots on the ground, doing dangerous work and facing ever-increasing challenges. However, it can be a struggle to get buy-in and engagement from the frontlines in your safety program. How can you ensure that your frontline employees are getting the training they need where they need it?
Join KPA's Taylor Thorn, Sr. Product Director, and Shawn Smith, Product Director of Training, as they discuss training best practices, employee retention, and how companies have effectively used technology to keep their frontline employees trained and updated on safety.
During this session, they'll cover:
- Best practices for employee training
- Tips to engage employees where they are
- How companies use customizable training, a simple "Question of the Day", and Acknowledgements to engage and train employees
- How to efficiently switch from paper processes to digital processes
- Retain employees through an engages safety culture
Speakers
Taylor Thorn | Sr. Product Director | KPA
Taylor Thorn is an experienced construction technologist focused on safety and mobile applications. Taylor was co-founder and CEO of AnchoRock, a construction safety software solution, which was acquired by KPA in 2023. Taylor now serves as the Sr. Product Director at KPA, with a focus on construction technology.
He has an in-depth understanding of the construction industry, with hands-on experience managing and building safety solutions for general, electrical, mechanical, steel, roofing, and solar contractors. Taylor is passionate about safety in construction, assisting contractors in digitizing their safety and compliance programs through user-friendly tools.
Shawn Smith | Product Director - Training | KPA
Shawn has 30 years of training production, programming, and learning management expertise. He leads KPA’s dynamic training and content team, a group of self-proclaimed nerds and individuals who are passionate about keeping your employees safe. He oversees the trifecta of compliant, impactful, and innovative Environmental, Health, and Safety resources at KPA.
In his spare time, Shawn is a high school robotics coach in Hershey, PA, pursuing global acclaim and inspiring today’s youth to be themselves.
