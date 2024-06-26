How to Get Training to the Front Lines

October 29, 2024

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsor: KPA

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

Frontline employees are the boots on the ground, doing dangerous work and facing ever-increasing challenges. However, it can be a struggle to get buy-in and engagement from the frontlines in your safety program. How can you ensure that your frontline employees are getting the training they need where they need it?



Join KPA's Taylor Thorn, Sr. Product Director, and Shawn Smith, Product Director of Training, as they discuss training best practices, employee retention, and how companies have effectively used technology to keep their frontline employees trained and updated on safety.



During this session, they'll cover: