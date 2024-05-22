Safe reliable power is the goal of every professional responsible for the design, installation, and maintenance of electrical power systems. Transformers play a critical role in electrical systems, transferring energy between different voltage levels, and ensuring efficient power distribution.

Routine maintenance is crucial for ensuring optimal electrical power system performance, longevity, and safety. Transformer maintenance ensures that both the internal and external components of the transformer, along with its accessories, remain in good condition and are operating as designed.

Maximizing Reliability Through Transformer Maintenance Part 1 will focus on oil sampling and testing. Routine oil sampling and testing can help detect and diagnose potential problems with the transformer, such as overheating, arcing, partial discharge, aging, contamination, and degradation. Based on the test results, appropriate actions can be taken to maintain or improve the oil quality, such as filtering, drying, degassing, or replacing the oil. With proper maintenance and regular oil sampling, warning signs can be detected early, allowing for planned repair or replacement, avoiding power outages and other operational disruptions that can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost production time, customer dissatisfaction, and financial consequences.

