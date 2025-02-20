Safe reliable power is the goal of every professional responsible for the design, installation, and maintenance of electrical power systems. There is no better electrical safety standard than NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. It’s a work practices document, composed and approved through consensus and input from a wide range of subject matter experts and members of the public.

Because we all struggle with the same issue — a shortage of qualified workers in a labor-constrained market — it’s important to not lose sight of the most basic fundamentals of electrical safety, especially the requirements of NFPA 70E. Training and educating our workforce to understand the key elements is critical to their success and ability to perform their work safely. Learn more about preparing your workforce, including:

Overcoming barriers to learning key aspects of NFPA 70E

Condition of Maintenance – Do you know about Informative Annex X?

Utilize a great resource: NFPA 70E Handbook for Electrical Safety in the Workplace

The future of electrical safety and maintenance standards

Download the latest in NETA’s e-Book series on Maximizing Electrical Power Reliability Starts with NFPA 70E to learn core aspects for managing the safety and health of electrical power systems.

NETA’s Standard for Maintenance Testing Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems (ANSI/NETA MTS) has provided the electrical power industry with guidance for maintaining critical electrical infrastructures for nearly 50 years. The NETA Standards reference other standard developers’ documents where applicable, including the NFPA 70E Standard. NETA’s review and updating of presently published standards takes into account both national and international standards.