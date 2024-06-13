  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    The Definitive Guide to Selecting Switch-Rated Plugs & Receptacles

    June 13, 2024
    Whether you are looking for hardwired connections or temporary, plug-and-play connections, ensuring electrical safety and reliability from power source to equipment is vital. Choosing Switch-Rated devices are the solution to your problems.

    This definitive guide provides you with everything you need to know about Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles. They are the premier choice when selecting an electrical connection. The benefits and features that are innate to Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, make them the ideal solution for power connections when downtime is a concern. They allow users to make and break, under full load, from 20 to 200 amps, while also providing overload, arc flash, and live part protection.

    This content is sponsored by:

    meltric_logo_262x100px

