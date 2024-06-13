The Definitive Guide to Selecting Switch-Rated Plugs & Receptacles

This definitive guide provides you with everything you need to know about Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles. They are the premier choice when selecting an electrical connection. The benefits and features that are innate to Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, make them the ideal solution for power connections when downtime is a concern. They allow users to make and break, under full load, from 20 to 200 amps, while also providing overload, arc flash, and live part protection.