  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 66688cf34ed9f0b958319170 240523 Image 8 1540x800 1
    1. Whitepapers

    Reliable EV Charging Solution for Last-Mile Delivery Fleets

    June 12, 2024
    Selecting the right EV charging infrastructure and the right partner to best solve your needs are critical. Learn which solution PepsiCo is choosing to power their fleet and help achieve key company initiatives.

    Electrifying your fleet is on your roadmap. You may already be further down that road - researching, planning, or even reevaluating your existing chargers. It is critical to select the right charging solution that is reliable, scalable, and secure to meet your needs for today and tomorrow. This case study provides a brief overview of how PepsiCo is moving down this road. You will learn:

    • PepsiCo’s general EV charging partner requirements
    • Highlights of the Atom Power solution chosen
    • Results and reliable performance

    Download the case study today.

    This content is sponsored by:

    23

    Latest in Whitepapers