Reliable EV Charging Solution for Last-Mile Delivery Fleets

Electrifying your fleet is on your roadmap. You may already be further down that road - researching, planning, or even reevaluating your existing chargers. It is critical to select the right charging solution that is reliable, scalable, and secure to meet your needs for today and tomorrow. This case study provides a brief overview of how PepsiCo is moving down this road. You will learn:

PepsiCo’s general EV charging partner requirements

Highlights of the Atom Power solution chosen

Results and reliable performance

Download the case study today.