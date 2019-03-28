Introducing the 2019 EC&M Under 30 All Stars

Recruiting and retaining the best and the brightest has always been a key component to future success among electrical contracting companies. But given the continued state of the skilled labor shortage in the industry, the next generation of electrical workers is even more critical. EC&M made a commitment to recognizing some of this top-end talent by developing the "Under 30 EC&M All Stars" special report last year. Participation was overwhelmingly positive, and we plan to continue the tradition of honoring these outstanding young leaders on an annual basis. Asking electrical contracting companies to nominate up-and-coming young (under age 30) electrical professionals who have shown extraordinary results on the job, we received even more submissions this year. This photo gallery highlights the 10 individuals who were selected as 2019's group of Under 30 EC&M All Stars, and serves as a sneak peek for the Special Report (coming later this month to www.ecmweb.com), which will reveal specifically how these young professionals are going above and beyond the call of duty, especially demonstrating innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. Here they are — listed in alphabetical order.