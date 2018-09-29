Menu
President Trump Scheduled to Speak at NECA 2018 in Philadelphia

He is the first sitting POTUS to ever address NECA

The organizers of this year’s National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) convention in Philadelphia have planned a variety of first-time events, including TECHTOPIA, the Lighting & Controls Theater, the Lineman Pavilion, and the Health Zone.

Perhaps the most significant first-time event, however, is the address that President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to give this Tuesday, October 2. Trump reportedly is the first sitting U.S. president to address NECA in the organization’s 117-year history.

The president’s address will focus on business issues that are critical to the electrical construction industry. Trump’s visit comes on the heels of NECA signing the “Pledge to America’s Workers” where the association committed to help create 60,000 job opportunities over the next five years.

“NECA is proud to stand with President Trump in signing the Pledge to America’s Workers,” NECA CEO John M. Grau said at the July meeting when the pledge was signed. “On behalf of our association, I want to applaud President Trump for recognizing the skills gap brought on by our thriving economy and for taking measures to address it. New jobs are being created, but the careers of tomorrow will require retooling our training so that the American workforce is prepared for those opportunities. Business leaders must make significant investments in this area.”

For those who are not able to attend President Trump’s address in person, it will be live streamed at www.WhiteHouse.gov.

 

