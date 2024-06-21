Building and Implementing an FR/AR Program for the Arc Flash Hazard

October 1st, 2024
Summary
The proper selection of PPE is very important—especially for those with a demonstrated arc flash hazard. This webinar will guide attendees through the proper selection, use, care and maintenance of FR/AR garments to protect against arc flash. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the regulations, standards and program implementation “best practices”, including detailed information on layering for arc flash protection. Attendees will learn that a successful FR/AR clothing program is not fully defined if it does not place restrictions or set guidelines on clothing to be worn under the FR/AR uniform. Under the worst circumstances, lack of guidance on baselayer clothing could leave an employee at risk for burns.
Learning Objectives:
- Explain how to select and maintain FR/AR garments
- Discuss how to successfully implement an FR/AR clothing program for the arc flash hazard
- Define guidelines for base layer clothing to be worn under the FR/AR uniform.
Derek Sang
Senior Technical Training Manager, QSSP, CSHEP (IASHEP).
Bulwark Protection
Derek Sang has 25+ years in the Flame-Resistant clothing industry in a variety of roles, he has assisted in both developing and implementing programs for some of the largest companies worldwide. In his position as the Technical Training Manager for Bulwark Protection, Derek has developed over 40 hours of training curriculum for Bulwark University covering all aspects of Flame Resistant and Arc Rated clothing. He has conducted 250+ educational and informational seminars on the hazards of arc flash and flash fire across a variety of platforms including live events, webinars and seminars for organizations all over North America, the Middle East and Europe.
Derek is recognized as a Subject Matter Expert on the proper selection, use care and maintenance of flame resistant and arc rated clothing as secondary PPE, he is also a Qualified Safety Sales Professional (QSSP) and a certified Safety, Health, Environmental Professional (CSHEP) with the International Association of Safety and Health Professionals (IASHEP)
