Building and Implementing an FR/AR Program for the Arc Flash Hazard

October 1st, 2024

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT

Sponsor: Bulwark

Duration: 1 hour

Summary



The proper selection of PPE is very important—especially for those with a demonstrated arc flash hazard. This webinar will guide attendees through the proper selection, use, care and maintenance of FR/AR garments to protect against arc flash. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the regulations, standards and program implementation “best practices”, including detailed information on layering for arc flash protection. Attendees will learn that a successful FR/AR clothing program is not fully defined if it does not place restrictions or set guidelines on clothing to be worn under the FR/AR uniform. Under the worst circumstances, lack of guidance on baselayer clothing could leave an employee at risk for burns.



Learning Objectives:

- Explain how to select and maintain FR/AR garments

- Discuss how to successfully implement an FR/AR clothing program for the arc flash hazard

- Define guidelines for base layer clothing to be worn under the FR/AR uniform.

