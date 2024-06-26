Best Practices to Digitizing Your Safety Program

September 3, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsor: KPA
Summary
In today’s fast-paced world, ensuring that your safety program is up-to-date and efficient is essential. Paper and pen safety program are difficult to manage, especially as your organization grows, and regulations change.
One of the best ways to keep your safety program efficient is embracing a digital program with the help of safety software. By doing so, you can streamline your safety processes, reduce the risk of errors, and improve your safety performance.
Join Monica Patel, Product Manager with KPA, as she discusses:
- Using safety software to manage your safety program more effectively
- Best practices to improve overall program performance
- Keys to success for moving from paper-based systems to digital systems
- How increasing safety program accessibility will help your entire organization create a culture of safety
- Putting your safety data to work
Speaker
Monica Patel | Product Manager | KPA
Monica Patel is a software product manager with a robust foundation in engineering and operations. Her diverse experience across energy, technology and logistics industries underscores her commitment to utilizing technology as a catalyst for resolving intricate challenges and fostering both business and safety success across various domains. Passionate about enhancing operational efficiency and safety standards, Monica helps drive innovation to benefit all users of KPA Flex.
