Effective Contractor Management - Strategies for Success

October 8, 2024

Summary

With workplace fatalities on the rise, effective contractor management is crucial for reducing risks and ensuring safety. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 5,200 workers were killed on the job in the United States in 2021, with almost 17% involving contract labor. As these numbers continue to grow, organizations must adopt robust management practices to mitigate these risks.

This insightful session will provide you with valuable strategies, best practices, and tools including:



Why contractors are at higher risk: Understand the reasons contractors are more vulnerable to workplace incidents and the legal liabilities that organizations often face.



Obstacles faced in contractor management: Identify common challenges in managing contractors and practical solutions to address these issues effectively.



Strategies to optimize compliance and safety performance: Learn how to enhance contractor safety and compliance, minimizing legal and financial risks for your organization.



How software can simplify contractor management: Explore how technology can improve visibility of contracted activities, facilitating more proactive decision-making and action.



Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and improve your contractor management strategies.