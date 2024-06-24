August 8, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsor: KPA
Summary
Establishing a trusted, real-time reporting system is an absolute necessity for any organization seeking a high-performing safety program. However, many organizations struggle with capturing all the right data and producing reports that are easy to understand and leverage with all key stakeholders.
Join KPA’s Jade Brainard and Dolese’s David Finley, Director of Health, Safety and Environmental, as they discuss:
- How to choose the right key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure what matters
- Best practices for data collection – what to focus on, how frequently and how to best organize data for reporting
- How to leverage leading indicators to take corrective actions before accidents happen
- Key metrics to share with executive stakeholders to get buy-in
Speakers
Jade Brainard | Sr. Director - Product Management | KPA
Jade Brainard is the Product Director for KPA Flex software solutions. She has been working with KPA products for over 14 years with a focus on providing turn-key safety management software solutions for KPA customers.
Jade works closely with many types of organizations, including construction, energy, manufacturing, and insurance, to understand how technology can be leveraged to effectively manage safety, reduce risk, and stay compliant with an ever-evolving regulatory environment..
David Finley | Director - Health, Safety & Environmental | Dolese
David Finley is the Director of Health, Safety & Environmental at Dolese Bros. Co. Dolese produces aggregate and concrete, and their materials are used in high-rise office buildings, professional and collegiate athletic facilities, major commercial ventures, and more.
Sponsored by: