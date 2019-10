According to a recent report on fox4kc.com, investigators have determined that an electrical extension cord caused the August 11th fire that killed five small children and sent the owner to the hospital at the Harris Family Daycare center in Erie, Pa.

Based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the fire started in the living room on the first floor of the home. For more details of this accident, read the original report.