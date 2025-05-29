EC&M Power Lists

EC&M launched its Under 30 Electrical All Stars program in 2018 to spotlight young electrical professionals performing above and beyond the normal call of duty, especially when it comes to innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. The program serves as a reminder of the impact the next generation will have on the electrical industry.

The massive number of nominations for our 30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars is a testament to the incredible young staff working in electrical design firms, electrical contracting companies, and facilities/plants.