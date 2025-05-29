EC&M Power Lists

EC&M's 30 Under 30 Electrical All-Stars
EC&M launched its Under 30 Electrical All Stars program in 2018 to spotlight young electrical professionals performing above and beyond the normal call of duty, especially when it comes to innovation, efficiency, and creativity while incorporating technology into their jobs. The program serves as a reminder of the impact the next generation will have on the electrical industry.
The massive number of nominations for our 30 Under 30 Electrical All Stars is a testament to the incredible young staff working in electrical design firms, electrical contracting companies, and facilities/plants.
EC&M's Top 40 Electrical Design Firms
Each year, EC&M reveals its "Top 40 Electrical Design Firms" listing based on an annual proprietary survey. Electrical firms are then ranked by electrical design revenue earned in the prior year. The special report associated with this list offers insight into the most successful firms with background information that solidifies their position as key players in the market. The report also reveals trends that are most likely to shape the business climate now and in the near future, such as skilled worker shortages, tariffs and trade policies, and supply chain challenges.
The original research EC&M conducts in support of the Top 40 article each year is an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution readers wait for every year.
EC&M's Top 50 Electrical Contractors
Each year, EC&M releases its Top 50 Electrical Contractors ranking based on annual revenue data for the nation's largest electrical contractors in the United States determined from our annual proprietary survey results. Analyzing shifting vertical market segments, worker shortage challenges, supply chain issues/tariffs, material prices, and economic trends, this special report lays a foundation for industry stakeholders to reference as a guide of the most important areas that affect the electrical industry the most.
The original research EC&M conducts on behalf of the Top 50 and the electrical industry has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms that serves as a guide to measure the current business climate, determine key players in the industry, and analyze what trends will drive the market for the coming year.