Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Construction Errors Responsible for Electrical Shock at Universal Orlando

OSHA will not fine the resort

According to a report released by OSHA earlier this week, mistakes made during the construction of Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park in Orlando, Fla., resulted in electrical problems that shocked several of the park’s lifeguards and visitors last June, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel’s website.

OSHA released its findings Monday, November 4, concluding that Universal was unaware of the problems and therefore shouldn’t be fined.

Five Volcano Bay lifeguards were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and were released that same day, the report said. Some visitors also reported feeling the shock but weren’t taken to the hospital.

