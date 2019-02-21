Electrical Contractor Gets Probation, Restitution for $250K Theft

An electrical contractor in Louisiana who stole approximately $250,000 in electrical materials from Elliott Electric Supply’s West Monroe branch received a probation and restitution sentence in 4th Judicial District Court, according to a report by local news organization The News Star, in Monroe, La.

A police investigation found that items invoiced to Paul Dunn's electrical contracting company, Service Electric Co., did not coincide with estimates of the materials that should have been needed on those jobs.

Paul D. Dunn Jr., of West Monroe, and his wife, Martha Denese Dunn, were both arrested on felony theft and felony criminal conspiracy in May 2016. Paul Dunn's conspiracy charge was dropped as part of the plea deal while Martha Dunn's charges were reduced to criminal mischief, according to the report.

He was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to Elliott Electric.