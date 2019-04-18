Menu
Notre-Dame_Fire_GettyImages-1137448873_Veronique de Viguerie.jpg Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images Europe
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Electrical Short-Circuit May Have Caused Notre Dame Fire

French investigators say an electrical short-circuit may have caused the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris earlier this week.

French investigators are saying that an electrical short-circuit may have caused the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris earlier this week, according to an Associated Press report.

The AP report, citing an unnamed French judicial police official, said investigators have not yet been allowed to work inside the cathedral, which is still being reinforced with wooden planks to support the walls still standing after the fire.

The fire broke out Monday in a part of the historic cathedral undergoing renovations. After a nine-hour battle involving about 500 firefighters the 12th-century building’s spire had collapsed and its roof was destroyed, but its iconic towers, rose windows, famed organ and priceless artworks were saved.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electrical-Forensics-0419-PR.jpg
Anatomy of an Electric Dryer Fire
Apr 17, 2019
Electricians Rescue Toddlers from Fatal Car Wreck
Electricians Rescue Toddlers from Fatal Car Wreck
Mar 29, 2019
baseball field at suburban high school
High School Baseball Coach and His Wife Electrocuted on Field
Mar 13, 2019
judge's gavel
Electrical Contractor Gets Probation, Restitution for $250K Theft
Feb 21, 2019