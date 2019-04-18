Electrical Short-Circuit May Have Caused Notre Dame Fire

French investigators are saying that an electrical short-circuit may have caused the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris earlier this week, according to an Associated Press report.

The AP report, citing an unnamed French judicial police official, said investigators have not yet been allowed to work inside the cathedral, which is still being reinforced with wooden planks to support the walls still standing after the fire.

The fire broke out Monday in a part of the historic cathedral undergoing renovations. After a nine-hour battle involving about 500 firefighters the 12th-century building’s spire had collapsed and its roof was destroyed, but its iconic towers, rose windows, famed organ and priceless artworks were saved.