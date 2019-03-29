Electricians Rescue Toddlers from Fatal Car Wreck

Electricians Donavan Allen and Seth Stevenson, employees of Albuquerque, N.M.-based B&D Enterprises, were on their way to a job in Santa Fe, N.M., when they witnessed a rollover crash on Interstate 25, according to report from www.santafenewmexican.com.

Together, the men extracted two toddler girls and an elderly woman from the vehicle and tried to resuscitate a woman who had been thrown from the car.

Although Stevenson, 36, and Allen, 29, each have more than a decade of experience as electricians, it was Allen’s first day on the job with B&D Enterprises.

