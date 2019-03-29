Menu
Electricians Rescue Toddlers from Fatal Car Wreck
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Electricians Rescue Toddlers from Fatal Car Wreck

Together, the men extracted two toddler girls and an elderly woman from the vehicle.

Electricians Donavan Allen and Seth Stevenson, employees of Albuquerque, N.M.-based B&D Enterprises, were on their way to a job in Santa Fe, N.M., when they witnessed a rollover crash on Interstate 25, according to report from www.santafenewmexican.com.

Together, the men extracted two toddler girls and an elderly woman from the vehicle and tried to resuscitate a woman who had been thrown from the car.

Related: Electricians Rescue Kittens In Wall

Although Stevenson, 36, and Allen, 29, each have more than a decade of experience as electricians, it was Allen’s first day on the job with B&D Enterprises.

Read the full story here.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CPR
Phoenix Electrician Saves a Life
Sep 19, 2018
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Jun 13, 2017
Electrician in Virginia Wins Lottery Game
Electrician in Virginia Wins Lottery Game
Jun 14, 2016
Asheville North Carolina
Electrician Discovers Historic Documents Signed by Two Presidents
Apr 18, 2016