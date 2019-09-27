Partnership Formed to Promote Electrical Safety in Ohio

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Central Ohio Chapter, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Locals #683 and #1105 recently unveiled a strategic partnership that will promote employee safety and health at Central Ohio work sites. According to the report, participants are committed to maintaining a total recordable case rate (TRC) at 25% below the national average.

Focusing on research into the use of technology, innovation, and best practices to increase safety among electrical workers, the partnership will work with the NECA/IBEW electrical training alliance to provide electrical apprentices with hands-on and classroom instruction. It will also seek to increase the use of safety and health programs and best practices with a focus on common hazards faced by electrical workers, including falls, struck-by, caught-in/between, and risk of electrocution.

Through its Strategic Partnership Program, OSHA works with employers, employees, professional and trade associations, labor organizations and other interested stakeholders to establish specific goals, strategies and performance measures to improve worker safety and health. For more information, visit the organization’s website.